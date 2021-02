Seven men fined £200 each after being caught drinking in a pop-up pub

Seven men have been fined £200 each after they were caught drinking in a pop-up pub - complete with a pool table, beer taps and football on the TV.Police body-cam footage shows the moment officers busted the makeshift boozer in Leicester as the lads gathered to watch The Foxes play Brighton in the FA Cup.Police carried out enforcement at the premises on Morris Road just as the football match kicked off at 7.30pm on Wednesday evening