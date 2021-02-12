Family-run Goode Co. BBQ a Houston institution

Goode Company may have started out as a little barbecue barn, but it’s now one of the most iconic restaurant groups in the Lone Star state!

From barbecue to Tex-Mex and burgers, there's no one who understands Texas cuisine quite like Goode Company!

The iconic family-run brand first started with Goode Co.

BBQ in 1977.

Legendary pitmaster Jim Goode bought a small barn-style eatery on Kirby Drive, often sleeping at the restaurant and waking up every hour to check on the brisket.

Goode Company BBQ is known for drawing influences from every part of Texas, from Czech-style sausage to hot jalapeno sausage and jambalaya Texana.

Its famous Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie ships all over the world and wa...