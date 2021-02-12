Stars of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ React to Announcement of Show’s Final Season

On Thursday, NBC announced that the 2021-22 season of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ would be the show’s last.

The Andy Samberg-led comedy will conclude with its eighth season, which consists of 10 episodes.

In a post to the ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Twitter account, co-creator Dan Goor said he felt “incredibly lucky” to have been a part of the show.

[The cast and crew] are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family … I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long, Dan Goor, via Twitter.

Melissa Fumero, aka Amy Santiago, called being on the show “one of the greatest joys.” .

It has been one of the greatest joys and honor of my life to play Amy.

I am so grateful to be able to take a victory lap with our beloved cast and crew.

To our amazing fans, we love you.

No tears for now, we still have a whole season to shoot!, Melissa Fumero, via Twitter.

Terry Crews, aka Lieutenant Terry Jeffords, said he was “happy” to have been a part of the show.

I’m sad it will end, but happy to have had the chance to be a part of something so special, Terry Crews, via Twitter.

Stephanie Beatriz, aka Rosa Diaz, tweeted a photo of the show’s cast and crew and captioned it, “SQUAD FOREVER.”.

Joel McKinnon Miller, aka Scully, posted the same photo as Beatriz, with the caption “best cast.

Best crew.

Best fans … #bestjobever.”