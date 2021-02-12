JJ Watt to Be Released by Houston Texans

Watt took to Twitter to reveal the news.

I have sat down with the McNair family and I have asked them for my release and we have mutually agreed to part ways at this time, J.J.

I'm excited and looking forward to a new opportunity, and I've been working extremely hard.

But at the same time, it is always tough to move on, J.J.

And I just want you guys to know that I love you.

I appreciate you.

I appreciate the McNair family for drafting me and giving me my first opportunity in the NFL, J.J.

After being drafted by the Texans in 2011, Watt went on to win three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards.

He ranked 15th out of 119 qualified pass-rushers in pass-rush win rate in 2020.

The defensive end had 101 career sacks with the Texans.

While Watt is now free to sign with another team, he's previously said he's not interested in playing for a franchise that is going through a "rebuild."