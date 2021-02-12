Angie's List: Introducing a pet to your home

But to put it in terms that even they’ll understand moving with a dog can be ruff.

C1 3 b13 from the nasdaq marketsite in times square, i'm jane king with your morning business report.

(((shelby intro))) across the country... shelters have seen their crates go empty... as more people adopt pets... during their extended time at home.

Whether taking in a new dog...or moving to a new house .... there are steps that you can take... to make it a little smoother, for you and your furry friend.

(((take package))) voiceover (:22) our pets make our houses feel like home.

But to put it in terms that even they'll understand ... moving with a dog can be ruff.

But angie hicks of angie's list... has suggestions that anyone can do.

Angie hicks, co-founder of angie's list if you have a move planned, include your pup in the process.

Keeping an up-beat attitude will make it a lot less stressful of an experience.

Show your pet that you're packing up their bed, their blanket, their favorite toys.

All of this will make sure that you have a smooth transition.

Voiceover (:19) to prepare for your dog's arrival in the new space ... bring a few unwashed items ... like blankets or t-shirts... to place in rooms where your dog will spend most of their time.

This will help transfer the scent of your old home... into your new one.

And it will help your dog feel comfortable.

But comfort is not the only thing to prepare for?safety is top of the list.

Angie hicks, co-founder of angie's list at your new home, pet-proof your house first before you bring your pet in.

Get down on their level and look around for any dangerous items. are there any poisons they might get into, or any dangerous sharp items?

Remove all of those so that your pet has a safe and happy environment.

Voiceover (:15) you should also check for small spaces... they could climb into and get stuck.

Eliminate potential hazards ... before your dog enters ... so they can safely explore.

And to get things started on the right paw... give them the vip tour... of the new space.

Angie hicks, co-founder of angie's list once you have all of your pet's belongings settled into your new house, take your pet on a guided tour.

Put your dog on a leash and walk them to each room, let them get a sense for the space, the smell and get comfortable in their new surroundings.

Voiceover (:04) as you all begin to settle in... remember that consistency is key.

Angie hicks, co-founder of angie's list moving can be stressful for everyone and so it's important to keep to your normal routines with your pet after you move into your new home.

If you have a certain time that you go on walks, do feedings or have playtime, keep to that schedule and your pet will be happier.

creating a home environment that's safe, familiar and