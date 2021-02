Tax season starts today

Molly: WELCOME BACK.TODAY THE MUCH DREADED TAXSEASON STARTS.I.R.S.

BEGINS ACCEPTING ANDPROCESSING TAX RETURNS.THIS YEAR YOU MAY BE HOPING FORMORE DEDUCTIONS, ESPECIALLY IFYOU ARE WORKING FROM HOME.I SAT DOWN WITH CHADWICK ELLIOTTOF THE DENVER TAX GROUP ANDASKED ABOUT DEDUCTING HOMEOFFICE SPACE, SUPPLIES ANDINTERNET.UNLESS YOU ARE SELF-EMPLOYED,YOU ARE NOT GOING TO LIKE THEANSWER I GOT.