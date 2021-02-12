When Is It Safe for Grandparents to See Grandkids Again Receiving the COVID-19 Vaccine?

As COVID-19 vaccines are distributednationwide, grandparents want to knowwhen they can see their grandkids again.Remaining cautious during this timeis still the best course of action.Experts emphasize that it is important tocontinue practicing government-regulatedsafety measures for at least the next year.This holds true even if lovedones are receiving vaccinations.The vaccine does notcompletely eliminate therisk of contracting the virus.And those who have been vaccinatedmay still pass on the virus withoutever exhibiting symptoms