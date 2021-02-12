Tate Britain covered in neon lights for psychedelic art installation Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 00:35s 12 Feb 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Tate Britain covered in neon lights for psychedelic art installation The facade of Tate Britain has been covered in neon lights for a winter art installation. Footage from February 11 shows the iconic entrance with various incandescent illustration-like lights.

The facade of Tate Britain has been covered in neon lights for a winter art installation. Footage from February 11 shows the iconic entrance with various incandescent illustration-like lights. The installation called "Remembering a Brave New World" by artist Chila Kumari Singh Burman is said to be inspired by "mythology, Bollywood, radical feminism, political activism and family memories," according to the gallery's website.