Friday, February 12, 2021

Tate Britain covered in neon lights for psychedelic art installation

The facade of Tate Britain has been covered in neon lights for a winter art installation.

Footage from February 11 shows the iconic entrance with various incandescent illustration-like lights.

The installation called "Remembering a Brave New World" by artist Chila Kumari Singh Burman is said to be inspired by "mythology, Bollywood, radical feminism, political activism and family memories," according to the gallery's website.

