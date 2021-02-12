Capitol violence 'not the result of the speech at all' -Trump lawyer

Trump lawyer Bruce Castor said House impeachment managers "spent no time at all, connecting - legally - the attack on the Capitol to the 45th president of the United States," and pointed to a Supreme Court "test" from over 50 years ago "to determine whether speech is incitement."
Impeachment defense says Trump told protestors to march 'peacefully and patriotically'
USA Today News (International)
Michael Van Der Veer, defense attorney for the former president's impeachment trial, argues that Trump did not incite violence with..