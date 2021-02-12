The anti-poaching ebike

Kalk AP (Anti-Poaching), from the Sweedish electric bike company CAKE, was designed to tackle the animal poaching problem.

How?

The ebike reduces noise pollution, that is harmful to animals in the wild with the aim of eliminating giving away their positions to poachers.

Kalk AP can be fully charged in 3 hours with a 3 hour range and top speed of 56 mph.

CAKE is offering the Kalk AP for $32,000, and they will donate 2 bikes and a solar station for refuel to tackle poaching in Africa.

Learn more at ridecake.com