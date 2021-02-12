All About Lentils, Including How to Cook and Enjoy Them

Rich in protein, fiber, and iron, lentils are a dynamite addition to a plant-based diet.Here's what you need to know about the different varieties of this versatile legume:.Yellow and red lentils are easy to smash.

Use them to add heft to dips like hummus and stews like kitchari.French or green lentils take longer to cook, but their tenderness will give substance to salads and soups.Brown Lentils hold their structure well when cooked but are mashable too.

They are the most common and versatile variety of lentils.If you prefer a firmer, chewier texture, try using black lentils, sometimes called beluga lentils