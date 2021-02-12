Skip to main content
Sunday, February 14, 2021

CTA to offer free casino hopper rides every Saturday in April

Credit: WXXVDT2
You can hop on the casino hopper any Saturday in April and get a free ride to Coast casinos in Harrison County.

- - you can hop on the casino hoppe- any saturday and get- a free ride to coast casinos in- harrison county during the- month of april.

- the coast transit authority has- announced this- new incentive starting in the - month of april.

- on any saturday, you can catch - ride on the cta's casino hopper- located off - caillavet street in biloxi, and- get a free ride to local coast- casinos.- cta executive director kevin- coggin tells news 25 this is- one way the cta works with the- local community and business, - and - this is an effort to help boost- business at south mississippi - casinos and other segments of - our tourism industry.

- he says you can bet on a safe - ride, too.- - kevin coggin, executive - director, coast transit - authority: "just let everybody- know we - are a safe service.

We're clean- we're safe.

We clean the buses- regularly.- there's proper social - distancing.

You do have to wear- a mask.

We do all those - things, and we have a very safe- public transit system.

We - encourage everybody - - to come on out every saturday i- april."

- for more information, you can - visit the cta's website at- coast transit - dot - com.- also remember, this coming fat- tuesday, if you dress up in - mardi - gras-themed clothing or - accessories, you can ride for - free- on cta routes

