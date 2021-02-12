Valentine Market at Vintage Flamingo in Gulfport this weekend

Bring your sweetheart or you can shop for them at the Vintage Flamingo in Gulfport.
The store is having their Valentine Market over the weekend.
Bring your sweetheart or you can shop for them at the Vintage Flamingo in Gulfport.
The store is having their Valentine Market over the weekend.
- bring your sweetheart or you ca- shop for them at the- vintage flamingo in gulfport.
- the store is having their - valentine market over the - weekend.- vintage flamingo is an antique- shop in gulfport that houses 30- local vendors, including the tw- owners.
- if youre looking for a valentin- gift, between the numerous- vendors, they have plenty of- jewelry, furniture, decor - and even some supplies for a d-- i-y project.- the only thing that's not so- sweet is they're only open once- a - month, but they have a good - reason.
- - - - "it takes all month to go estat- shopping and we have vendors go- to texas alabama- - - - new orleans, a variety of place- to hunt for unique items, our - customers love that - - - - <splice>- "at vintage flamingo we say - "seek the unique' because we- have one of a kind- items that you're not going to- find anywhere else, and that's- why our local customers - shop with us" - they're open until 7pm on - friday, saturday 9 am- 6 p.m.
- and - - - - sunday 11 a.m.
- 6 p.m.
For any- last minute valentines day- gifts.- if you can make it to their - valentines day market, they'll- - - - be open again march 11- 14th.
- check out their vintage flaming- facebook