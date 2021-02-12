Biden Condemns Trump’s Lack of Preparation for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

During a news conference at the National Institutes of Health, President Joe Biden spoke about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the United States.

His administration announced that hundreds of millions of additional vaccine doses had been secured.

During his remarks, Biden praised scientists for their work and accused Donald Trump of “not [doing] his job” while in office.

While scientists did their job in discovering vaccines in record time, my predecessor — I’ll be very blunt about it — did not do his job in getting ready for the massive challenge of vaccinating hundreds of millions of Americans.

Biden specified what Trump failed to do.

He didn’t order enough vaccines.

He didn’t mobilize enough people to administer the shots.

He didn't set up federal vaccine centers where eligible people could go and get their shots

Now with vaccine distribution ramping up thanks to Biden’s administration, Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts virtually everyone will be able to register for a vaccine by April.

By the time we get to April, that will be what I would call, for better wording, 'open season,' namely, virtually everybody and anybody in any category could start to get vaccinated, Dr. Anthony Fauci