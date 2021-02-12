Nitin Gadkari launches India's first CNG tractor

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on February 12 launched India's first-ever diesel to CNG converted tractor.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Parshottam Rupala and Retired General VK Singh were also present at the launch.

This CNG tractor has lowest pollutant and is also economical.

Gadkari said, "A farmer spends around Rs.

3 lakh 50 thousand for transportation and for farming they spend around Rs.

2 lakh and 50 thousand to purchase disel.

So, through this they will save around 55% of this amount.

They will be able to Rs.

1 lakh 50 thousand.

This tractor is cost-effective and pollution-free."