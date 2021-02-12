During a snowstorm and COVID-19 lockdown, Stella from @its_stella_art on Instagram created the perfect cocktail bar with snow out her balcony in Münster, Germany, filmed on Wednesday (February 10).
Create the perfect cocktail bar when snowstorm hits during quarantine in Germany
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:33s 0 shares 1 views
During a snowstorm and COVID-19 lockdown, Stella from @its_stella_art on Instagram created the perfect cocktail bar with snow out her balcony in Münster, Germany, filmed on Wednesday (February 10).
This creative bar has holes that pattern a skull filled with beer bottles, waters, and sodas.
A couple of cocktails sit on the bar, along with garnishes cut to go with the drinks.
Stella told Newsflare: "in times of Corona and lockdowns and a heavy snowstorm, I made the best of it and built an ice bar on my balcony.
I built it in 9 hours on two days."