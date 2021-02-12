Skip to main content
Create the perfect cocktail bar when snowstorm hits during quarantine in Germany

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:33s 0 shares 1 views
During a snowstorm and COVID-19 lockdown, Stella from @its_stella_art on Instagram created the perfect cocktail bar with snow out her balcony in Münster, Germany, filmed on Wednesday (February 10).

This creative bar has holes that pattern a skull filled with beer bottles, waters, and sodas.

A couple of cocktails sit on the bar, along with garnishes cut to go with the drinks.

Stella told Newsflare: "in times of Corona and lockdowns and a heavy snowstorm, I made the best of it and built an ice bar on my balcony.

I built it in 9 hours on two days."

