Capturing Chinatowns' Most Stylish Seniors

"Chinatown Pretty" is a photobook that captures the vibrant style of senior citizens in Chinatowns across the country.

“’Chinatown Pretty’ is a term we coined.

It’s used to describe the eclectic, interesting street style we see amongst the senior set”, co-author Andria Lo explains, “We started the project around 2014.

We set out to understand: where did they get these amazing shoes?

What do they do on a day-to-day basis….And we interviewed them about their life story and their outfit”, Valerie Luu adds.

The book highlights the layers, colors, patterns, vintage and new looks and styles of senior citizens across Chinatowns in the U.S and Canada.

