COVID Nurse Helps Reunit Sisters

A COVID-19 patient at Advocate Trinity Hospital made an unexpected recovery after her nurse helped reunite her with her sister.

When Marion Donley had reached dire condition in the ICU, nurse April Frontiera wanted to give her one last chance to see her sister.

“Any time I had the phone up to her when her sister called,” Frontiera said, “she would get really excited.

It seemed like she started to feel more empowering.” Vanessa McKinney, Donley’s younger sister, lives in North Carolina and was unable to afford the flight.

So Frontiera offered to pay for her sister’s flight.

“I said, ‘Would you take my offer if I flew you here to see your sister in the event that it could possibly maybe be her last time,’...