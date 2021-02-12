Ice skaters saved after icy waters begin to melt on Dutch lake in Netherlands

While having a good time at the Hofvijver (Court Pond) in Den Haag, Netherlands, a group of skaters had to get saved after the ice began to melt by the warm sun on Friday (February 12).

Bystanders, firefighters, and police officers had to save the ice skaters.

Several people fell into the water and had to be checked by paramedics.