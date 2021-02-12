Skip to main content
Friday, February 12, 2021

There's love in every bite at Yhannes House of Cheesecake

Tiffany and Yhanne Battle's marriage was sealed over a scratch-made cheesecake.

Now, that cheesecake is the basis for their business, Yhanne's House of Cheesecakes in Clayton, New Jersey.

They knew each other from high school, but they didn't start dating until they reconnected later in life and a cheesecake at the end of the date led to a partnership in both life and business.

They started with four flavors and now have more than fifty; with Snickers Chunk Cheesecake, Chocolate Drizzle Cheesecake, and Banana Pudding as the most popular.

For Valentine's Day, they're baking up their specials, including Strawberry Cheesecake, plus a new edition, Brownie Red Velvet.http://www.houseofcheesecakes.net/https:/...

