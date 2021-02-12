Vigo County Health Department warns of a new surge in cases, and updates a vaccination clinic

We're *lowering* "our covid-19 numbers" in vigo county.

But there's "still concern".

News 10's "bri shackleford" explains.

the vigo county health department is happy that covid-19 case numbers are declining.

Because the case numbers are declinig so are deaths and hospitilizations.

While this is great news....health officials warn of another spike that could happen very soon.

The reason....covid-19 antibodies.

Health officals tell us that when you contract covid..antibodies live in your system for the next three months.

After those three months...you can catch the virus again.

Officialssaw a huge spike in positive cases in november and december.

After those three months ...the same people that were affected by covid-19....can catch the virus again.

Health officials warn that we could be seeing another spike if we aren't careful.

"we're very cautious about the fact that our numbers are going down.

It is definitely something to celebrate but we're also always on guard for more cases to happen because people are getting to the point where its almost over, and we're not there yet."

Bri ou} health officials encourage us to keep following covid-19 safety guidelines so we don't see a spike in cases soon.

But....officials tell us that the vaccine has played a huge role in numbers going down.

So...coming up tonight at 6...we'll tell you new information about a vigo county vaccination clinic.... and what you can expect as vaccines continue to roll out.

