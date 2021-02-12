Flower shops see boost in business before Valentine's Day

It's "a big it's "a big weekend" "for flowers" and "flower shops"!

And "1"-local business says..

Its orders have "nearly doubled"!

This is "a welcome sight" amid the covid 19 pandemic.

/////// it's a big weekend for flowers and flower shops like this one..

Even amidst the covid 19 pandemic -- they say their orders are up!

Nat} "we'll have it ready for you thank you!

Uh huh buh bye.

*hangs up phone."

Molly barrett has owned maggie and moe's flower shop for 3 years now.

"it's kind of an interesting story."

She says owning a flower shop -- was never something she thought she would do.

"i honestly said hey i can't do that i know nothing about flowers."

But -- barrett took the leap and three years later... she's getting ready for one of the biggest flower days of the year!

"this is my first valentine's day on a sunday so it's a little bit different because we've always had a big february 14th.

I mean whether it was four or five hundred deliveries going out in one day.

But that's not what we're seeing this year we're seeing more of a spread out."

Barrett says this week -- there has been a boom in orders!

"we really started seeing deliveries going out wednesday we not quite doubled on wednesday and thursday was doubled.

Todays the big schools businesses those kind of things but then we are delivering both tomorrow and sunday so -- we're kind of spreading them out a little bit."

The owner here says they are still taking orders.

But -- to put your order in as soon as possible.

