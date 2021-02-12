MCA Testing comeback

The minnesota comprehensive assessment is a goverment issued standarized test given to students to evaluate how well the education system is doing.

Last year, the test was waved because of the pandemic.

This year the test is back?

"* the minnesota department of education says mca testing is still on for students this spring, at least for now.

Mde says federal law requires districts to administer the mcas this spring similar to a normal year unless there is a new mandate from the federal or state government.th e department of education has already expressed concern about the reliability of these tests to the federal government.

The president of education minnesota, denise speck, says giving the tests this spring will only bring students "given all the disruptions and stress that our students have been through, there really is no reason to put them through anymore, when we should be really focused on the social and emotional needs of these students."

Speck tells me the state already has plenty of information on students ?

"* and says these standardized tests are not the only data they have on how students are performing.

Education minnesota tells kimt it will continue to raise its concerns with both both state and federal government.