Lunar New Year Begins, Celebrating Year Of The Ox

Lunar New Year begins Friday.
The holiday is a chance to start fresh and spend time with loved ones in the hopes of good things to come.
This Lunar New Year celebrates the year of the ox; CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.
Welcome the year of the ox in style.