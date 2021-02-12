Ice Fishing Tournament

Underway and kimt news 3 continues what appears to be a new series?

"*?

"*?

"*?

"* th adventures of alex jirgens george ?

"* the ice here on the north shore of the lake is about 18 to 20 inches thick ?

*- thanks to the brutal temperatures we've been having.

And as you can see behind me ?

"* there are plenty of anglers taking advantage of these conditions to hook a fish or two.

This sunday ?

"* te 7th annual yellow bass bonanza is encouraging anglers to reel in 50 yellow bass ?

"* the one with the biggest weight wins.

But if you are participating?

*- don't look for even slight relief from the frigid air ?

"* wind chills are expected to reach roughly 40 below zero.

Clear lake bait and tackle co?*- owner chris scholl (sholl) advises fishers ?

"* new and experienced ?

"* to have a few "they have the mister heaters, with the propane on them.

Hand warmers are going to be a must for these guys.

The ones that really fish this tournament hard, they're gonna fish outside to chase these fish."

Adds that there are 85 people that have signed up for this sunday ?

"* though there are a few more spots available.

If you're wanting to sign up ?

"* you are asked to contact clear lake bait and tackle.

Live on clear lake ?

"* alex thank you alex.

This year ?

"* the bonanza's annual ice bash that is typically held the evening before the tournament has been cancelled due to covid concerns.///