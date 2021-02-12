IRS now accepting tax returns

Not only is it the season of love with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, but as of today, it’s officially the season of tax filing.

- that's right, february 12th - - - - marks the first day the irs - begins accepting and processing- tax returns for the year 2020.- while the deadline to file your- taxes isnt until april 15,- there are many benefits to doin- so early.

- a local finicial planner tells- news 25 an early filing would - also be a good idea given the - - hiccups of 2020.- - "theres general advice every year.

This year - is a little different with covi- and hurrican zeta, but in a - normal year the advice i give - is to have all of your- documents, because every year - documents are coming out later- - - and later."

- - - another benefit to filing early- is getting back your return - faster, than you normally - would..