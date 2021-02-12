Walgreens says FL reallocated 76,000+ doses of COVID 19 vaccine from their supply causing a shortage for some long term care res

An unexpected shortage of COVID-19 vaccine led to canceled appointments, chaos, and confusion inside some long term care facilities recently.
Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone reveals why state leaders may have played a role in the chaos.
AN ALARMING NUMBER OF NURSING HOME EMPLOYEES IN KENTUCKY REFUSED TO GET THE VACCINE, ACCORDING TO THE C-D-C.
