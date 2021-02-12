Dante Tidwell will represent our area at West Point

He says he's looking forward to the challenge at West Point.

North Murray County football star Dante Tidwell could do even better when he takes his game to Army.

Tidwell holds every rushing record for the mountaineers.

He's taking his 4-4 speed north to west point as one of army's hottest prospects.

However, it's tidwell's work ethic that makes him the perfect fit for a west point cadet.

News 12's angela moryan has the story.

Preston poag: "you think about army, you think about west point graduates, you're thinking about fine young men and women, and he's going to fit in."

North murray running back dante tidwell collected over 13-hundred yards, 24 touchdowns, and a region offensive player of the year award in 2020.

His versitility makes him a perfect asset for army's triple option offense.

Dante tidwell: "we run the option here and i'm used to it already.

I love it.

They don't throw it as much.

They run it more.

Run first, instead of pass first.

That's the kind of offense i want to run."

Poag: "i think about when i coached in college, you want guys that can play a bunch of positions.

You might go in as a cornerback, and then the next year they need a better running back or receiver or returner, so he can play a lot of different positions and is good at all of them."

Tidwell will need those talents to go up against army's power 5 opponents.

Tidwell: "they play anybody they want to play.

They play wisconsin this year.

That's going to be a big game.

Next year, they're going to play lsu, tennessee.

It's a good experience.

That's what i want."

He also wants the top caliber education.

Angie: "out of all the offers that you had, what stuck out to you about them?"

Tidwell: "the benefits that come after life ... when i got the offer, everybody else started coming to me and was like, 'west point.

If you go there, you'll be set for life."

Poag: "if you're going to west point, you got to be mentally tough to go through the stuff, not just the in your face type deal, but the academics is hard.

You're playing football.

Your time schedule.

So he can do all that stuff.

He won't even bat an eye.

He told me this morning he's ready to go."

Poag: "i'm going to miss the attitude, the smiling face every day.

No matter what the situation, he's like, 'come on coach poag, it's alright.'

That's a special player.

You don't have a lot of players like that."