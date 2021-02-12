Axe throwing venue helps exes celebrate anti-Valentine's Day

This includes a regular Valentine's Day special, wherein the public can bring their significant other -- two for $25.

To spend around $231 dollars... while women are projected to spend $101 ... on their significant other.

And some of us may want to celebrate an anti-valentines day.

Splinters axe house in warner robins is hosting a valentine's day special this sunday.

People can come in... with a significant other... using the "two for one" price.

Or if you are not feeling the love ... you can bring a picture of your ex and place it on one of the targets... and then throw axes at it.

Owner doug rankin says, he's excited for people to come in and just have some fun.

Axe throwing is a great way to be able to relieve some stress and have a good time with your friends too so, we've had a lot of people that have been in, the community has been wonderful to us, we've been open since the middle of october and the community has been great coming in and supporting us so far.

