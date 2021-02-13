Local 12-year old’s selfless birthday wish

It’s Jaylen Finley’s 12th birthday, his one and only birthday wish was to feed the homeless.

Jaylen is a 6th grader at - crossroads elementary in- gulfport, he likes to play- fornite and his favorite subjec- is reading.

- his grandma gracie finley tells- news 25, jaylen is just a - normal kid, but she foresees hi- making a huge impact that - could change the world.

- gracie finley, jaylen's grandma- "it's gonna be a life long career for him with helping - people and moving forward - with what he's gonna do for the- rest of his life."

Jaylen's mother kendra harris i- a master sargent in the - air force and due to work hasn'- always been with jaylen - on his birthday, but this year,- she's here and impressed by his- decision to want to feed the- homeless.

Kendra harris,- jaylen's mom: - - - - "i'm thinking hey, what do you want to do for your birthday, - and he says, "oh i don't want anything i just want to give- back."

"i think i asked him are you sure three times and he was - like, "yes mom, i'm sure," and i was like okay."

Gracie reached out to burger- king to ask the resturant if- they could help.

They agreed to- donate 40 breakfast meals.- gracie finley, jaylen's grandma- "he is giving out sausage and buscuit, hash browns, orange- juice and he is making- his birthday wish come true - here."

Back bay mission is thankful fo- the birthday boy's decision.- kenney washington, director of- client services back bay- mission:- "we all have have the opportunity to be someone to- somebody and he's - taking this day to be that- someone to somebody."

Gracie finley, jaylen's grandma- "the people here at back bay ar absolutly amazing, they helped- my- grandson's birthday wish come - true."

Speaking like a true leader,- jaylen wants to give so the les- fortunate have a chance in life- sabria reid, news 25: - "12 year old jaylen finley says he hopes to be an inspriation t- his peers, he hopes - his act of kindness will lead t- a trend that they also will - follow."

Jaylen finley, 6th grader: - "i hope this starts a pop up an everybody starts and this is a- new trend or- something for other peope to- start doing."

Jaylen will continue to touch - people's lives, this coming - sunday at noon, jaylen will be- serving pizza to feed 50 people- at- seashore mission homeless day - center.

- nat sound:"happy birthday jaylen!"

In biloxi, sabria reid, news