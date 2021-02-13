Skip to main content
Good Word: Athens School Thanks

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
Chip Chapman shows us how the Athens School Director went classroom to classroom to thank teachers and give them a candy bar.

With the world as we run through schools robert greene tuesday ... with a tour around his district ... he was having a thank you letters ... and hershey candy bars ... to ingleside ... was side of city park elementar schools ... give those gifts to the teachers ... personal ... it also included abusive.

And the bus drivers there's no road ... i thank you for your dedication and hard work ... this school year ... we appreciate ... everything you're doing to ensure students and staff ... are sick ... enjoy ... this ... so on behalf of those folks mr. green ... we say thank you ... to never go wrong with chocolate for valentine's day ... you a good news story idea that we need to ... pass along let us know about it ... going to at your facebook ... page ... order to let us know directly ... news at w def ... news@wdef.com i jumped up and make sure to join us monday about the same time ...

