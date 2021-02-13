Paramedics Go Above And Beyond

2 paramedics with Helen Keller Hospital went above and beyond to help a woman in the community, driving her to dialysis treatments several times a week.

Tonight - we learned how 2 paramedics with helen keller hospital went above and beyond to help a woman in the community.

They've been driving her to dialysis treatments several times a week.

But when getting her to and from the hospital started to get more difficult - they sprang into action.

Waay 31's breken terry spoke to them about how they were able to help!

Cindy akers and lucas horsby work for helen keller hospital driving an ambulance and saving lives.

Three days a week they've been taking a woman to her kidney treatments - and she quickly grew on the pair.

Then the duo noticed her driveway needed some attention.

Akers- the particular day we came up with this we carried her home and it was muddy.

Our truck slid a little bit.

Thank god we didn't hit anything but we got her in her house and she said as soon as she got her tax money she was going to get some gravel put in her drive way so it wouldn't be as bad.

Cindy akers said over time, the extra trips down the woman's driveway tore it up.

And when it rained - it became dangerous to drive on since the heavy vehicles could slide when they got close to her house!

So - akers and hornsby put their heads together and got others involved to help the woman get gravel in her driveway.

Akers- it was donated by lucas' grandfathers company grissom and grissom.

My pastor truman sutton with extreme excavation actually transported the gravel and dumped it out for us.

Then my brother bbilly akers with river city rentals came over and spread it out for them so it didn't cost anything.

They told me the best part was seeing the woman's reaction.

Akers/hornsby- she was extremely happy.

Smiling ear to ear clapping.

Hornsby- she thanked us like 100 times.

Akers and hornsby said they've been by the womans home since then to take her to her treatments - and it's made a huge difference for all of them.

Akers/hornsby- it's made it a lot easier since we've got the gravel in there.

Hornsby- she's not scared anymore when we get her out and stuff like that.

Both akers and hornsby told me they were thankful for this opportunity to help the woman.

The hosptial cannot name her due to hippa laws.

Live in the shoals bt