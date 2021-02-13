Asian Americans Celebrate Lunar New Year As Communities Field Spike In Micro-Aggressions Since COVID-19
Hundreds of lanterns lined the streets of Chinatown, normally packed with crowds for the Lunar New Year Parades.

For Chinese Americans, it feels like a fresh start after a uniquely difficult year for Asian Americans.