Tracking spread of Covid-19 in schools

"Being in a school building is not showing a dramatic increase for our staff members," said Minnesota's Department of Education Deputy Commissioner.

officials say they're gathering some valuable data from what they call a first

of

its

kind covid

19 educator testing program.

That's the current rate of covid?

"*19 transmission among educators who have participated in this testing program... a percentage being characterized as low.

The state says the program is helping track the spread of coronavirus in 96?

"*percent of school districs across minnesota since launching last month.

It requires districts who provide some form of in?

"* person learning to offer testing for all on?

"*site staff every two weeks... provided by the state free of charge.

Deputy commissioner heather mueller of the minnesota department of education says that point?

"*37 transmission rate shows coronavirus safety measures across the state are working... ?



"Being in a school building is not showing a dramatic increase for our staff members, and is really helping to maintain the safety and health and wellness of our students and staff."

And governor walz says data like this is key to getting kids back in the classroom safely... which is everyone's shared goal.

Deputy commissioner mueller tells kimt since the educator testing program launched january fourth... the state has tested over 53?

"* thousand school staff members... and identified roughly 178 positive