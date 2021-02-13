Walker Commission

The Walker County Commission changes some rules after the "Lone Ranger" embarrassment.

From now on.

Last night the commission voted to start a code of conduct for the public comment portion of their meetings.

The change comes after a controversial incident happened last month.

The new code of conduct says that members of the public shall not make inappropriate or offensive comments at the board meeting.

The rules also state that if a member rules that a citizen is out of order then the remainder of time will be forfeited.

"we really wanted to focus on giving the public an avenue to continue to talk to their elected officials.

But, do it in a respectful manner that is respectful of the public's time and also the commissioner's time."

