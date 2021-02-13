First Responder Valentines

Special treat for valentine's day.

Hospitals and first responders around the area received valentine's day sweets thanks to mountain view chysler dodge jeep ram and little debbie.

This valentine's treat was given to medical workers as a means of saying for all their hard work.

One of the recipients emergency operations director jennifer dillard says this past year has been very tough on people in the medical field and little acts of kindness truly help.

It's really wonderful we're just so grateful even just the small things like these little debbies and these wonderful cards were getting, the hearts for heroes cards, it just feels so good.

Our employees and staff of been working so hard during this time so we're really grateful for this donation.

Mountain view staff says it's very rewarding to be able to give something to those who have done so much during the pandemic.