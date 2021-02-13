Josephine County plans to open call center for vaccine information

Four-week wait.

The clinic.

Today josephine county public health officials talked new goals for the nearly four-point-five million dollars award from fema.

Health officials say they plan to the use the funding to reimburse community partners for administering vaccines.

Officials say this will help their community partners administer vaccines at a higher level -- and they would like to get to a point where they can administer 15-hundred vaccines per day.

"we want to get away from doing the mass vaccination clinics because they are adoptable.

It's not how we would prefer to administer vaccines.

It's just with how the vaccines have been distributed so far.

It's the only reasonable method we've had, but eventually we'll get to the point where we're receiving more vaccines, more consistently, and we'll be able to use partners in the community rather than doing a centralized event."