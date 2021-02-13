AMERICA'S MOST WANTED - Catching America's Most Dangerous Fugitives

AMERICA'S MOST WANTED Season 1 - Catching America's Most Dangerous Fugitives - Don't miss the return of AMERICA'S MOST WANTED, MON MAR 15th only on FOX!

- One of television’s most iconic series, AMERICA’S MOST WANTED, returns to FOX with an all-new season beginning in March.

Each week, Vargas will ask for viewers’ help as she breaks down cases from the show’s new headquarters, consulting with a team of experts representing law enforcement units such as the FBI, U.S. Marshall’s Office, and Secret Service.

Returning at a time when social media and technology loom large in the public consciousness, AMERICA’S MOST WANTED will offer a unique and urgent opportunity for viewers to be armchair detectives by helping law enforcement solve some of the toughest cases.