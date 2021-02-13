Pet of the Week - Griselda

Come meet lacey.."

Tupelo-lee humane society) week ) tupelo lee humane society) my name is chris maynard.

I'm a volunteer with the tupelo lee humane society.

And today is our special valentine's day edition.

And i've got the shelter sweetheart here named grizelda.

She really is a sweet girl.

It's been raining and she's had to be inside.

So she's got a little bit of energy today, but she's two years old.

She loves car rides.

She loves people.

She's not real fond of other dogs and cats so she probably be best in a home with no other pets.

She'd probably be best with older children because she's got a little bit of energy, but we just love her.

She really is a sweetheart.

Please come and meet her.

Say what you think she can always be fostered and returned if she's not exactly what you want, but i think she will be.

So have a happy valentine's day