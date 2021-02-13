MODERN LOVE Movie

MODERN LOVE Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: MODERN LOVE is made up of 11 different tales about love, dating and relationships.

From when you first meet someone, the anxiety of telling someone how you feel, internet dating, falling for someone who doesn’t feel the same way, going on a first date, cheating on a partner, and divorce.

Each story is a realistic look at the different aspects of love, all set in contemporary London.

Directed by Simon Aitken (Blood + Roses) starring Mhairi Calvey (The Curse Of Hobbes House), Louise Jamson (Doctor Who), Barbara Barnes (The 51st State), Vivien Reid (The Space Between) and Ben Shockley (The Blazing Canons)