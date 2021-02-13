The Adventures of Wolfboy Movie

The Adventures of Wolfboy Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: An inspiring and moving drama in vein of Little Miss Sunshine, with a modern day fairy-tale surrealism that fans of Tim Burton will love.

The Adventures of Wolfboy follows a young boy and his coming of age story as he navigates life with a rare condition that causes an abnormal amount of hair growth all over his face and body, known as “Wolfman Syndrome”.

On his 13th birthday he goes in search of his mother who abandoned him at birth whilst being perused by a police officer enlisted by his father.

With an all-star cast including Chloë Sevigny and Eve Hewson, The Adventures of Wolfboy is as precious and charming as the films powerful message.