Hal King Movie

Hal King Movie Official Trailer - Gravitas Ventures - Plot Synopsis: Hal King is a coming of age film musical, based on Shakespeare’s King Henry IV, loosely set in the US during the jazz era.

Hal, the son of a community leader, lives the high life running with drug addicts and fast women.

But after being drafted for the Korean War, he comes home as a changed man and falls in love with his father’s political rival.

Cast: Tyrik Ballard, Sharaé Moultrie, Ryan Shaw, Darien Dean, Eric Roberson, Tony McLendon Sr., Dion Davis, Sophia Nicole Stephens, and more Release Date: 02/09/2021 Directed by: Myron Davis