Top 10 Most Haunting Statues Found Underwater

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most surreal and otherworldly statues or collections of statutes that can be found underwater.

You'll need your scuba gear in order to visit these tourist attractions.

You'll need your scuba gear in order to visit these tourist attractions.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most surreal and otherworldly statues or collections of statutes that can be found underwater.

Our countdown includes Neptune Memorial Reef, Fake Easter Island Heads, Cancún Underwater Museum, and more!