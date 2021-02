World Radio Day 2021: Meet Radio City's RJs and creative team | Oneindia News

On World Radio Day we take a tour of a radio station to learn how it works.

Radio's appeal reaches far and wide, to the remotest corners of India, that's why the Prime Minister shares his Mann Ki Baat on radio as well!

Come inside Radio City with us and meet the RJs who know the pulse of the city and their creative team that brainstorms on how to engage listeners through entertaining as well as thought provoking content.

