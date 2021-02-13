OMG I'm a Robot Movie

OMG I'm a Robot Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Danny is depressed for eight months because his girlfriend left him without even leaving a note.

In great despair he decides to slit his wrists – only to discover that his arm is made of steel and that he can shoot laser beams. he’s a robot, and if that isn’t enough, his girlfriend was abducted by a mysterious organization.

Accompanied by the CEO of the computer company where he works and an Orthodox observant robot, Danny embarks on a journey to rescue his pregnant girlfriend!

Director: Tal Goldberg, Gal Zelezniak Writer: Tal Goldberg, Gal Zelezniak Starring: Yotam Ishay, Hili Yalon, Tzahi Grad