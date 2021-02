Bad Teacher (2011) - Cameron Diaz, Lucy Punch, Jason Segel

Bad Teacher (2011) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A lazy, incompetent middle school teacher who hates her job, her students, and her co-workers is forced to return to teaching to make enough money for implants after her wealthy fiancé dumps her.

Director: Jake Kasdan Writers: Gene Stupnitsky, Lee Eisenberg Stars: Cameron Diaz, Lucy Punch, Jason Segel