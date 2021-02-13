100 years of art in the city, Fort Wayne Museum of Art celebrates its centennial

The Fort Wayne Museum of Art celebrating its centennial anniversary with a new exhibit ‘A Century of Making Meaning: 100 Years of Collecting at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art.'

The fort wayne museum of art is celebrating 100 years... a big milestone for an improtant part of the city.fox 55's nico pennisi walks you through a new exhibit that showcases the spirit of art in the city over the past century.

"the thing to think about when we look at this museum having 100 years is we see a scrappy institution having a lot of local love and always had an aspiration to be better and that informs our every day work."

Fort wayne museum of art president and ceo charles shepard says they've come a long way since their humble beginnings in november of 1921.

"unlike a lot of museums we didn't have benefactors like many other museums would have enough money and enough art to have a pretty full collection to begin with.

We started with no money and very well meant gifts."'a century of making meaning: 100 years of collecting at the fort wayne museum of art' showcases about 1,000 pieces collected over the century..the exhibit will nod to the museum's past - sharing details of special events, campaigns and expansions it has undergone since opening.vice president amanda shepard says the works were both purchased and donated?

By collectors who traveled across the state and even across the globe to acquire them.

"it's a unique mix of things from around the world and things from right here in fort wayne."here's what to expect when you visit.

"people who like more traditional art are going to feel right at home in this exhibition and as we move further into the 20th century with modernism in art and culture you'll see more abstract items, more funky things that have been made more recently"if you don't consider yourself an art lover, shepard has a message for you:"people that would tell you they're not in the art world, that's my number one person, that's my number one customer.

I want you to think 'oh man, i'm sorry that doesn't mean anything to me.'

He says spend a minute or two in the exhibit and he'll change your mind.in fort wayne i'm nico pennisi fox 55 news.

For more information about the fort wayne museum of art and 'a century of making meaning' visit our website at wfft