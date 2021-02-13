Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 646,425; 11,690 deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,445 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, which brings the total to 646,425 people.

Now a look at state covid numbers.the state department of health reporting one thousand four hundred and 45 new positive cases.this brings the total to over 646 thousand in the state.86 new deaths brings the total number to 11 thousand six hundred 90.the 7 day positivity rate is now below 6 percent.currently at five point eight.

37 percent of icu beds are 79 percent of ventilators are availbable in indiana hospitals.

And around our region.

Allen county reporting 91 new cases and one death.dekalb adds 18 new cases and one death.elkhart adds 29 cases and two deaths.grant adds 14 cases and one death.huntington adds 21 cases and one death.

Noble adds 11 cases.paulding adds 5 cases and three deaths.

Van wert adds 15 cases and one death.wells adds 10 cases and one death.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

19 thousand three hundred and two first doses have been administered... and 20 thousand seven hundred and 52 are now fully vaccinated.the total first dose of the vaccine administered in the state is over 779 thousand.

And number of fully vaccinated is 300 thousand seven