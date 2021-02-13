Coronavirus pandemic impacts how Girl Scouts sell their cookies

But the pandemic is impacting the way people get their cookie fix.

Around this time of the year, Girl Scouts would be selling their cookies in front of stores around Redding.

Cookies.

This is one of the best times of the year - girl scout cookie season.

But the pandemic is impacting the way we get our cookie fix.

New at six -- action news now reporter ana torrea is live in redding.

Ana?how has it changed this year?

You're going to have to get online to place your order alan and debbie.

With the pandemic?girl scouts can't set up in their usual places in front of stores this year.

In a typical year girl scouts would normally be outside a grocery store selling their cookies?<<one samoa, yup.

Three tagalongs, yes > but this is no ordinary year.

Linda logan, parent & volunteer: we can't even do cookie sales in front of stores, she cannot set up a stand in her front yard.

She's not allowed to knock door to door.

Addison logan is a girl scout.

She and her mom linda tag team those tag along online orders?and all the other cookie orders too.

Linda: i would get a notification online that someone has placed an order.

Then i go in and approve that order.

I have addison package up that order today's order-- just across the street.

But addison misses being able to be out in the community.

Addison logan, girl scout: i get to sell a lot more cookies at booths signs are posted letting people, know where they can get their cookies.

Linda: cookies season is their biggest fundraiser of the year and this funds things like supplies that the troops needs to earn their badges this year might be a challege.

Linda: it's not all negative having to do it this way // with the world moving the way it is with online sales, with everything, it is getting them that experience and knowledge.

Addison can't wait for the pandemic to end.

Addison: when we get to meet back in person and do what we normally do// cause when we normally have troops meetings, we get to do piggy rides and stuff> last year, addison sold about 12-hundred girl scout cookies.

Reporting live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

My fav..

The 'thin mints'..

And 'tag alongs'..

All the girl scout cookies sold will go toward their girl scout troop.

###