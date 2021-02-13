Generators flying off shelves ahead of winter storm

People in North Mississippi are making sure they don’t get caught without power ahead of this weekend's winter storm.

Caught without power ahead of this weekend's winter weather.

We continue our team coverage with wtva's alexis jones who is live in saltillo where generators flew off the shelves today.... i'm outside of scruggs home improvement warehouse where employees say they are out of generators.

They're going pretty quick" cody williams works at scruggs in saltillo.

Williams said employees sold over 30 generators this week and 10 just this morning.

Stand up: theses 3 generators are the only ones left in the store.

Williams said they will be gone by the end of the day.

Sot: "once those are gone, that's it."

Williams said generators sell quickly every time there's word of severe weather.

Sot: "when i was a kid we had the 94 ice storm so people still remember that and they freak out about not having power so that's the first thing.

They don't want to ruin their food sources or anything like that."

William said people from all over came to buy a generator, especially people from rural counties.

Sot: "a lot of those people have electrical water heaters or electrical heaters.

Um and you have to have a generator to run anything electrical if the power goes out."

And scruggs isn't the only one.

Employees told me over the phone they sold out of